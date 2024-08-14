Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $1,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 199.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

