Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581. The company has a market cap of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRVN

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.