Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in July

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 104,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.86.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
