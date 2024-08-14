TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.71

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.71 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 2751076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 178,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

