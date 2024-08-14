Traders Buy High Volume of Gold Fields Call Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 2,749 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

