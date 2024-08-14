Tractor Supply to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $260.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.39 and its 200-day moving average is $260.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

