Toncoin (TON) Tops One Day Volume of $319.88 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion and approximately $319.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.49 or 0.00010725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.59 or 1.00036715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00055691 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,443,252 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,411,757.560355 with 2,518,532,443.4169335 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.26834194 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $482,825,344.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

