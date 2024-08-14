Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $35,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 185,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,792,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.23. 273,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,430. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $146.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

