Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

TOKCF stock remained flat at $28.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

