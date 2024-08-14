Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
TOKCF stock remained flat at $28.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
