TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TMT Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of TMTCR opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. TMT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
TMT Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TMT Acquisition
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.