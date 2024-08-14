TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMTCR opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. TMT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

