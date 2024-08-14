Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $634.0 million-$634.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.5 million. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 302,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

