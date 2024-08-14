Threshold (T) Trading Up 27% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $231.73 million and $23.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,645.31 or 1.00080517 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00055426 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0232536 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $76,396,096.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.