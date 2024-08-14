Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $221.92 million and $19.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,325.73 or 0.99818191 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02289066 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $22,158,532.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

