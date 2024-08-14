Theta Fuel Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $368.44 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00035709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,647,259,117 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

