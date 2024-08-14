Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,186,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,186,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

