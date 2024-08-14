The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Shares Down 1.9%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The Weir Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.