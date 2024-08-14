The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,564,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

