The Stephan Co. (SPCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 30th

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Stephan Price Performance

Stephan stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Stephan has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Get Stephan alerts:

About Stephan

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.