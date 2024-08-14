The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.