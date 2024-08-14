Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $658.24 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 2% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $658.24 million and $19.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,014,985,181 coins and its circulating supply is 994,449,862 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.