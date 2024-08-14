Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

TTEK opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.35. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,238 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

