Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.19

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 121564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Tesco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

