Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,057. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 453,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 304,876 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

