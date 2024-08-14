Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,140. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

