Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Temple Bar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMPL traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 272.50 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 198,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,096. The firm has a market capitalization of £780.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.59. Temple Bar has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.64).

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

