Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Temple Bar Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TMPL traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 272.50 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 198,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,096. The firm has a market capitalization of £780.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.59. Temple Bar has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.64).
About Temple Bar
