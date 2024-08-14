Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. 64,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 190,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

