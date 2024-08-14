TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 134,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. TELA Bio has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TELA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

