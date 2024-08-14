Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.00

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.00 and last traded at C$42.30, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Tecsys Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.87. The stock has a market cap of C$623.73 million, a P/E ratio of 327.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.5919787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.15%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

