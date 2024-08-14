Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) PT Raised to GBX 220

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
Team Internet Group Trading Down 6.8 %
LON:TIG opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.91) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.90. Team Internet Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £374.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,137.14 and a beta of 0.41.
About Team Internet Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Team Internet Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.