Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) PT Raised to GBX 220

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

LON:TIG opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.91) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.90. Team Internet Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £374.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,137.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

