TD Securities Boosts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$9.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
KP Tissue Trading Down 0.2 %
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$473.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.6601562 earnings per share for the current year.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
