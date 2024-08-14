TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in TC Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TCBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 14,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

