TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group stock remained flat at $33.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. TBC Bank Group has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

