Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

