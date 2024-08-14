Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,486,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,486,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,255,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,605 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

