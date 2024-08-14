Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4871 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,273,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $881.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

