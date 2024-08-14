Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAIT

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.