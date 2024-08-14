Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 340 ($4.34) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
