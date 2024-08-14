Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 340 ($4.34) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNT

Synthomer Trading Down 4.4 %

Synthomer Company Profile

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,690 ($21.58). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72. The company has a market capitalization of £391.75 million, a P/E ratio of -199.70, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.