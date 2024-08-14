Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25, Zacks reports.

SRZN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

