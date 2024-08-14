Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.59.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 964,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,460. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

