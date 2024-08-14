SuperCom (SPCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Stock Down 3.5 %

SuperCom stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPCB

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.