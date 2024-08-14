SunOpta Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $718.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,743,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SunOpta by 77.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 523,830 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 321.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,700 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

