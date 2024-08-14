Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.64. 396,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,384,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

