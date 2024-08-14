Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

