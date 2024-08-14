Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 279,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

