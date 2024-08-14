Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 279,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
