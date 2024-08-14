Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HNDL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $809.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

