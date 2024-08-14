StockNews.com Upgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to “Buy”

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 2,530,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,994. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

