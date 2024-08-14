StockNews.com Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Hold

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $722,438. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

