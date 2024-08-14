StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.66% and a negative net margin of 86.85%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

