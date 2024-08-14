StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MRO opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 213,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 141.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

