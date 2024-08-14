StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FreightCar America

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.